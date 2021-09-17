PaddleHeads Pummel Hawks to Claim 2021 Pioneer League Championship

Boise, ID.- After suffering a loss in the late innings in game 2, the Missoula PaddleHeads would leave little to doubt in game 3 of the Pioneer League Championship series in game 3 running away with a 14-1 victory to claim the 2021 Pioneer League Championship. The title was the fifth in franchise history and first since 2015.

Missoula's offense got off to a quick start scoring 11 unanswered runs over the first three innings to jump out to a sizable advantage. A.J. Wright would get the party started with a 2-run shot in the first inning to make the score 2-0. It would only be the beginning of a magical night for Wright who finished 3-for-3 with 7 RBIs.

Mason Schwellenbach would keep the Boise bats at bay in 7 strong innings striking out 8 allowing only just one run. Chris Burica would then take the PaddleHeads home in the final 2 innings not allowing a single run.

