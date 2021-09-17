Boise Bested in Season Finale

Boise, ID - In the final game of the PBL Championship, the Boise Hawks (1-2) had their season end in disappointing fashion, falling 14-1 at the hands of the Missoula PaddleHeads (2-1) on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.

It was a bad start for Boise, who allowed a two-run homer to AJ Wright just three batters into the game to go behind before they even got a chance to bat.

Things went from bad to worse for the Hawks when the PaddleHeads scored five in the top of the second, and the woes continued in a four run top of the third that included Wright's second homer of the night.

Alejandro Rivero would provide the only run of the night for Boise when he led off the bottom of the fourth with a blast over the left field fence.

After the Rivero homer, Missoula would score three more runs to put the finishing touches on their PBL Championship clinching victory, winning the series two games to one.

For Boise, the Championship is the first series loss they suffered in nearly two months, last losing a series when they dropped five of six in Billings, from July 21st to 26th.

The Hawks first season in the Pioneer League ends with them appearing in the postseason for the first time since 2014, winning the PBL Southern Division Championship and finishing as runners up in the PBL Championship.

