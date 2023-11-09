PaddleHeads Present Turkey Curling in Partnership with the Missoula Curling Club, Glacier Ice Rink, and the Missoula Food Bank

November 9, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - Get ready to get in the holiday spirit at Glacier Ice Rink on Friday, November 17th, from 6- 9PM, as the Missoula PaddleHeads, Glacier Ice Rink, and the Missoula Curling Club present Turkey Curling!

To participate, all you need to do is bring a turkey or donate $25 or $25 worth of non-perishable food. All donations will directly benefit the Missoula Food Bank and contribute to the Griz side of the Cat-Griz donation battle count. The Missoula Food Bank is a proud beneficiary of this event and will be on hand to accept the donations all night long!

The Missoula PaddleHeads have already kicked off the giving season with a gracious donation of $12,000, equivalent to 304 turkeys! Each turkey that participants donate provides them with the opportunity for six throws at the turkey curling event. Each participant's score will be entered for the grand prize of, Missoula PaddleHeads season tickets. This friendly competition will make it a fun and impactful way to give back to the community.

Before the Turkey Curling festivities commence, the Missoula Curling Club will host a "Learn to Curl" session, providing participants with the chance to practice their skills before taking on the challenge of throwing turkeys.

This exciting event promises a night full of fun and competition, all in support of a great cause! Join us at Glacier Ice Rink for an unforgettable evening of Turkey Curling!

The PaddleHeads are busy preparing for the 2024 season. Don't miss the chance to see the team live in action this summer! Season tickets are on sale NOW, starting at just $299! Visit https://bit.ly/47qoxUW to secure yours today!

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise!

Pioneer League Stories from November 9, 2023

