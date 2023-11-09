Ayron Sequeira Named PBL Executive of T Year

The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter announced today that Ayron Sequeira, Executive Vice President of Business Operations for the Glacier Range Riders, has been awarded the prestigious PBL Executive of the Year Award for 2023 in recognition of her exceptional leadership and outstanding contributions to her club and the PBL.

Ms. Sequeira has been instrumental in the success of the Glacier Range Riders since taking operational control of the expansion Glacier Range Riders in October of 2022 and overseeing the operations of their award-winning new stadium, Glacier Bank Field.

Her outstanding contributions for the Glacier club was further demonstrated by her efforts in securing the naming rights partnership for their ballpark with Glacier Bank, the largest naming rights deal in Pioneer League history.

Under Ayron's guidance, the Glacier Range Riders witnessed remarkable growth and achievement during the 2023 season. The team saw a 21% increase in attendance, season ticket sales revenue increased by an impressive 12%, and sponsorship sales revenue surged by 42%.

"I'm grateful to the PBL for acknowledging the efforts of our club in Glacier", said Ayron. "This is a team award, and everyone at the Range Riders contributed to this. We have a great fan base, an incredible ballpark, and wonderful team members. We're looking forward to the 2024 season." The Pioneer Baseball League also recognizes the tremendous impact Ayron Sequeira has made, not only on her team but on the league as a whole.

"Ayron's tenacity and talent produced tremendous benefits for her club and the league and the results speak for themselves," said Henry Hunter, PBL Executive Vice President and Commissioner. "It's been a pleasure to work with her and I couldn't be more grateful for and proud of her contributions to the PBL and baseball"

