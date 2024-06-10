PaddleHeads Pitcher Connor Schultz Signs with Cubs Organization

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads announced Monday that Starting Pitcher Connor Schultz' contract was purchased by the Chicago Cubs. Schultz, a Pioneer League All-Star last season with Missoula, becomes the 19thMissoula PaddleHeads player to be signed by Major League Baseball since the PaddleHeads went Independent in 2021. The 19 is the most by any one team in all of Independent Baseball's four premier leagues in the country over that time period. This is also the 3rdplayer to be signed by MLB this year alone as Schultz joins Will Sandy (Nationals) and Thomas Bruss (Tigers) as signees this season.

The PaddleHeads signed Schultz out of college following his career at the University of Iowa in 2022 and finished the season with the PaddleHeads starting 6 games in 8 appearances. He returned to Missoula in 2023 and had an All-Star season for the PaddleHeads posting a 3.82 ERA over 17 starts in 18 appearances. He won 7 games to only 3 losses. He was named a Pioneer League All-Star on the postseason All-Star team and finished second in the Pitcher of the Year voting behind PaddleHeads starter Alfredo Villa. Schultz again returned to Missoula for this season, his 3rd, and has been the PaddleHeads most consistent starting pitcher in the early going with a 3-1 record and a 4.09 ERA over 4 starts.

Missoula PaddleHeads Manager, Michael Schlact had this to say about Connor Schultz joining the Chicago Cubs organization:

"Connor is a wonderful example of why we exist and how our model works," explained Schlact. "Connor has grown so much on and off the field in a short time and we're so happy the hard work has paid off for him. Missoula has shown time and time again that we're a place where players can come develop, succeed, and get opportunities at the next level. We can't wait to follow Connor's journey as he chases down his dream of being a big leaguer."

Schultz will report to the Cubs Spring Training facility in Arizona for his physical and minor league assignment on Tuesday. Another great wrinkle to this story is that the Chicago Cubs are basically his home team. The AAA Iowa team is located in Schultz' hometown.

Schultz is the 19thformer PaddleHeads player to be signed by a Major League Club, the most in Independent Baseball, since they became Independent in 2021 and the 3rdso far in 2024. Last year, the PaddleHeads had five players signed: OF Lamar Sparks (Brewers), C Robert Brooks (Rays), SS Kamron Willman (Twins), P Mark Timmins (Angels), and Zach Penrod (Red Sox).

Penrod is on a fast track to the Major Leagues as he was just promoted to AAA Worcester in

the Boston organization. He holds a 3.38 ERA in just two starts at AAA after posting a 2.80 ERA over 7 starts in AA Portland.

Schultz' roster spot will be filled by PaddleHeads right hander Mark Timmins who, as luck would have it, was set to be activated from the injured list on Tuesday. Timmins, himself, was signed by the Angels last year before being released and returning to the PaddleHeads.

Schultz has helped the PaddleHeads to a hot 15-3 start to the season. Missoula is currently in 1stplace in the 12 team Pioneer League with a 2 game lead over the Northern Colorado Owlz and Boise Hawks.

The PaddleHeads continue their homestand Tuesday night at Ogren Park Allegiance Field with a 3 game set versus the Idaho Falls Chukars on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights. Great Falls then comes to town for games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at www.gopaddleheads.com.

Here is a list of all the MLB signings in PaddleHeads History

Missoula PaddleHeads MLB Signings - All Time (2021 to present)

Luis Gonzalez - Miami Marlins - 2021

Matt Warkentin - Chicago Cubs - 2021

Andrew Bash - Toronto Blue Jays - 2021

Dean Nevarez - Chicago Cubs - 2021

Kyler Castillo - Miami Marlins -2021

Juan Diaz - Miami Marlins - 2022

Mark Simon - Toronto Blue Jays - 2022

Matt Mogollon - Seattle Mariners - 2022

Palmer Wenzel - Houston Astros - 2022

Nick Merkel - Milwaukee Brewers - 2022

Joey Lancelotti - New York Mets - 2022

Lamar Sparks - Milwaukee Brewers - 2023

Robert Brooks - Tampa Bay Rays - 2023

Kamron Willman - Minnesota Twins - 2023

Mark Timmins - Los Angeles Angels - 2023

Zach Penrod - Boston Red Sox - 2023

Thomas Bruss - Detroit Tigers - 2024

Will Sandy - Washington Nationals - 2024

Connor Schultz - Chicago Cubs - 2024

19 total players signed back to MLB

