Boise Hawks Homestand #3 & #4 Preview

June 10, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks look to keep the momentum going as they start a six-game homestand against the Grand Junction Jackalopes on Tuesday, June 11.

The Hawks will then welcome back the Idaho Falls Chukars for a three-game series on June 18 to finish up the June homestands.

Tuesday, June 11 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Five Dollar Tuesday: Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and a hot dog for just $5.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune11-2024

Wednesday, June 12 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Les Schwab, Pepsi, P1FCU, Umpqua Bank); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $6 ticket to the game.

Woof Wednesday (Scheels); Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee. You will receive a complimentary drink voucher after payment and registration.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune12-2024

Thursday, June 13 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Happy Thursday (Molson Coors); Buy one, get one free sodas, waters, drafts, and seltzers up until last call!

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune13-2024

Friday, June 14 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Idaho Beef Night (Idaho Beef Council); Celebrate all things beef with the Idaho Beef Council! Games will be played and prizes will be handed out all game long.

Post-game Fireworks (Idaho Beef Council, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune14-2024

Saturday, June 15 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Pit Viper Giveaway (Idaho Central Credit Union); The first 1,000 fans through the gates will take home a pair of Boise Hawks x Idaho Central Credit Union Pit Vipers!

Boise State Football Wide Receiver, Austin Bolt Appearance; The Boise Hawks welcome Boise State Football Wide Receiver, Austin Bolt, to Memorial Stadium as part of the Boise Hawks' Boise State Student Athlete Series. Austin will throw out a first pitch and then join fans in The Garden for a meet and greet with photos and autographs.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with Jay Miller and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune15-2024

Sunday, June 16 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 12:15 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Father's Day Post- Game Catch on the Field (Shelley Phillips Real Estate); Parents and their kids are welcomed to play catch in the outfield following the game. Fans must bring their own gloves and balls.

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Project Filter Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game.

Dollar Dog Day (Falls Brand); Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long!

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune16-2024

START OF HOMESTAND #4

Tuesday, June 18 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Boise Baconators (Wendy's); The Boise Baconators are back to take the field for their first game of the 2024 season. Before the game, the Boise Baconators will be at the local Wendy's (Glenwood and Chinden) from 12:00PM to 1:00PM for a meet and greet. Stop by for photos and autographs.

Five Dollar Tuesday: Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and a hot dog for just $5.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune18-2024

Wednesday, June 19 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Les Schwab, Pepsi, P1FCU, Umpqua Bank); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $6 ticket to the game.

Woof Wednesday (Scheels); Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee. You will receive a complimentary drink voucher after payment and registration.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune19-2024

Thursday, June 20 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Happy Thursday (Molson Coors); Buy one, get one free sodas, waters, drafts, and seltzers up until last call!

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune20-2024

