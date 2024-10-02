PaddleHeads Outfielder Adam Fogel Named 2024 Pioneer League MVP and Rookie of the Year

October 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads are proud to announce that outfielder Adam Fogel has made history by capturing both the 2024 Pioneer League Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year awards. Fogel caps off one the greatest seasons in Pioneer League history with the two awards. This extraordinary achievement is rare, as the combination of these two prestigious awards is seldom awarded to a single player. Fogel chased the "Triple Crown" all season and ended up leading the league in HRs and batting average. He ended up 2nd in RBIs to miss the triple crown by a hair. Fogel continues the Missoula PaddleHeads dominance of the Pioneer League MVP Award since they became an Independent team. The PaddleHeads have won the MVP 3 out of the 4 seasons with Zach Almond (2021) and Jayson Newman (2022) preceding Fogel's win today.

"To win both the MVP and the Rookie of the Year is a clear testament to the hard work Adam has put in and the talent he possesses," said team manager Michael Schlact. "But what often goes unseen is the quiet leadership, the impressive work ethic, and the unwavering positivity he showed daily. He was the ultimate teammate this year, on top of the on-field accolades, and I couldn't be prouder of all his accomplishments."

A native of Palos Verdes, California, Fogel's 2024 season was nothing short of spectacular. He led the league this year in batting average with .388, followed closely by fellow teammate Mike Rosario with .387. Fogel played in 89 games, stepping up to the plate 348 times and driving in 115 RBIs, the second-most in the Pioneer League this season. He also set a Pioneer League record with 35 home runs--the most in league history. This milestone was particularly special as it broke a previous home run record also held by a former PaddleHead, Jayson Newman, further solidifying Missoula's place in Pioneer League history.

Fogel's incredible accomplishments are a testament not only to his remarkable talent but also to his leadership and sportsmanship. He is the true embodiment of what it means to be a PaddleHead. His dedication to the game and the PaddleHeads organization has set a new standard for excellence, representing the spirit of independent baseball and the values of our team.

"It's all part of God's plan; that's where the glory goes," said Fogel. "I was blessed to be surrounded by two awesome coaches, a great front office, and teammates who made it extremely enjoyable to show up to the field every day. All of that, combined with the support from my parents and friends, helped get me into this position. Go PaddleHeads!"

The Missoula PaddleHeads congratulate Adam Fogel on this historic achievement and look forward to seeing what the future holds for this extraordinary talent. Fogel's record-breaking season will forever be remembered in Pioneer League history, and the organization is excited to watch him continue to grow into an even more amazing player in the 2025 season.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.