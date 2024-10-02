PBL Announces Post-Season Award Winners

The Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) announced today its 2024 post-season award winners, recognizing the top performers throughout the 2024 season.

This year's awards are headlined by Missoula PaddleHeads outfielder Adam Fogel, who was awarded the league's Most Valuable Player as well as Rookie of the Year. Ben Ferrer, a starting pitcher for the 2024 Champions Yolo High Wheelers, earned Pitcher of the Year while Billings Mustangs' reliever Jonathan Haab received Reliever of the Year. PaddleHeads infielder Roberto Pena from Caracas, Venezuela was awarded International Player of the Year and Yolo High Wheelers manager Billy Horton won Manager of the Year for the second consecutive year.

In his debut season of professional baseball, Missoula PaddleHeads outfielder Adam Fogel made an immediate impact with a record-breaking performance. Fogel set a new Pioneer Baseball League mark for home runs in a season with 35 and earned multiple accolades, including Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, and titles as both the home run and batting average leader. He finished the season with a .388 average, 115 RBIs, and 35 home runs, solidifying his place as one of the league's brightest stars. His play in the 2024 season was enough to earn him both the Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year awards.

After appearing in 14 games for the Glacier Range Riders in 2023, Ben Ferrer had a breakout season in 2024 with the Championship-winning Yolo High Wheelers. Ferrer led the Pioneer League in wins with a 10-4 record and posted a 4.35 ERA, striking out 108 batters over 99.1 innings pitched, marking the best season of his professional baseball career.

Billings Mustangs reliever Jonathan Haab earned the 2024 Pioneer League Reliever of the Year award after a stellar season. In 41 appearances, Haab posted a 4-1 record with 12 saves, a 2.21 ERA, and 61 strikeouts over 40.2 innings pitched. With a 1.45 WHIP, he was a dominant force out of the bullpen, consistently shutting down opponents in high-leverage situations.

Missoula PaddleHeads infielder Roberto Peña (from Caracas, Venezuela) earned the 2024 Pioneer League International Player of the Year award following a standout 2024 season. In 91 games, Peña posted a .326 batting average with 24 home runs, 101 RBI, 89 runs scored, and 28 stolen bases. His all-around offensive production and dynamic playmaking ability made him one of the most impactful players in the league, solidifying his place as a key contributor to the PaddleHeads' success.

After earning the 2023 Manager of the Year Award with the Billings Mustangs, Billy Horton brought his coaching expertise to the first-year Yolo High Wheelers in 2024. The team started the season in the middle of the pack, finishing the first half with a 23-23 record. However, Horton guided the High Wheelers to a strong second-half surge, securing second place with a 30-18 record and clinching a playoff spot. In the postseason, the High Wheelers were outstanding, winning their first-round series against the Oakland Ballers 2-1. Despite dropping the opener of the Championship series to the Glacier Range Riders, they rallied to win the next three games, capturing the title in their inaugural season.

The award winners were based on votes from the 12 clubs in the PBL and the League Office.

The statistical leaders for the season were as follows:

Batting Average - Adam Fogel (Missoula PaddleHeads) - .388

Runs Batted In - Steven Rivas (Rocky Mountain Vibes) - 124

Home Runs - Adam Fogel (Missoula PaddleHeads) - 35

Stolen Bases - Brendan Ryan (Billings Mustangs) - 52

Earned Run Average - Connor Langrell (Yolo High Wheelers) - 1.97

Wins - Ben Ferrer (Yolo High Wheelers) and Mike Peterson (Boise Hawks) - 10

Strikeouts - Christian Cosby (Oakland Ballers) - 124

Saves - Dutch Landis (Northern Colorado Owlz) - 13

To see the full list of 2024 Award winners and statistical leaders, please visit https://pioneerleague.com/aotw/postseason_awards/2024/index

