PaddleHeads Offense Leads the Charge in Victory over Raptors

July 9, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Ogden, UT. - The Ogden Raptors would once again jump out to an early lead over the Missoula PaddleHeads in Game 2 of a six-game slate at Lindquist Field on Thursday evening. Raul Shah would get the Raptors on the board with a solo homer to give Ogden the early advantage. That lead would be a surprising footnote after the dust settled however as Missoula's offense would put together a night to remember in a 15-9 victory.

The offensive attack was kicked into gear for the PaddleHeads in top of the third as Missoula would tally nine hits, and nine runs in the frame to take a 9-1 lead. Newly signed catcher Skyler Black would highlight the inning with his first professional home run into center field that drove in three runs. The Texas native would finish the game 3-for-5.

The PaddleHeads would see practically every batter in the order get in on the act Thursday as Missoula tallied a season high 26 hits in the contest. Leading the charge would be Brandon Riley, and Cameron Thompson who both tallied 5 hits finishing an astounding 10-for-11 combined. A total of 8 batters in the order would finish with at least two hits in the game with 6 batters finishing with at least three hits.

After leading by as many as ten runs in the top of the fourth, the Raptors would make things interesting in the bottom of the inning scoring six runs to cut the PaddleHeads lead to 10-6. A pair of home runs from Raul Shah, and Kyle Kaufman did the bulk of the damage as Ogden sent 11 batters to the dish. That would be the closest the Raptors would come however as the PaddleHeads would only allow 2 runs the rest of the way.

The final stat lines from Thursday's contest were truly staggering as the two sides combined put 24 runs on the board on 40 hits. 14 of those hits would be extra base hits which included 6 home runs, 2 triples, and 6 doubles.

The PaddleHeads (29-12) remained in the top spot in the Northern Division standings with the victory one game clear of the Idaho Falls Chukars (28-13). Missoula will now look to gain an advantage in this six-game slate opposite the Raptors (27-14) in Game 3 of the series on Friday night. First pitch from Lindquist Field is set for 7:00 p.m. Hear the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

