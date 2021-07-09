Boise Can't Find Final out in Walk-Off Loss to Grand Junction

Grand Junction, CO - Grand Junction mounted a two out rally in the bottom of the ninth inning to steal away a victory and walk-off the Boise Hawks by a final score of 4-3 on Thursday night at Suplizio field.

Like a night ago, Boise scored first, this time getting Jason Dicochea across the plate in the top of the first on a ground ball off the bat of Alejandro Rivero that hit the second base bag and jumped over the Rockies middle infielders for a two out RBI single.

Dicochea would make the score 2-0 with an RBI groundout in the fifth, scoring Roby Enriquez from third after he led off the inning with a single.

The Rockies got solo home runs from Dondrei Hubbard in the bottom of fifth, and Jose Gutierrez in the sixth to knot the game at two.

In the top of the 7th the Hawks would again move out in front, getting a solo homer from their left fielder Myles Miller, as he rode a 2-0 fastball over the right field fence to make it 3-2.

Leading by a run, Boise got the Rockies down to their final out before Kelvin Maldonado doubled down the left field line to get into scoring position as the tying run.

After an intentional walk was given to Hubbard, a wild pitch during Luke Roskam's at-bat advanced Hubbard, the winning run, into scoring position.

Another intentional base on balls doled out to Roskam loaded the bases for Jake Anderson, who singled a 1-0 Jared Price fastball into center field, scoring both Maldonado and Hubbard to end the game.

Boise and Grand Junction will meet again Friday night in a tied series, with first pitch for game three scheduled for 6:40.

Zach Penrod is slated to make his return from the injured list, and will be making first start since June 13th. In that start he went 7.1 innings, giving up just one run on four hits in a 3-2 Boise victory against Great Falls.

