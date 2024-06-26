PaddleHeads Land First Punch in Battle with Range Riders

MISSOULA, MT- A grand slam from Glacier Range Riders third baseman Cristian Kirtley sailed over the wall in right center field in game 1 of a 6-game set opposite the Missoula PaddleHeads. The home run in the 6th inning was already his 3rd long ball of the night. Even more impressively, it gave the 2nd year Range Rider 10 RBIs in the game. This set a franchise record, and also was just one shy of the all-time Pioneer League mark of 11 RBIs set by Benjamin Broussard of the Billings Mustangs in June of 1999. In the end, Kirtley would finish just shy of the all-time mark. It also would not be enough production as the PaddleHeads offense collectively would have plenty to say.

Missoula would bring their hit total to 41 over their last 2 games after the dust settled in Tuesday's battle. The long ball would have a big impact for Missoula with 4 home runs leaving the yard throughout the course of the action. Glacier would not be able to find enough production on the flipside outside of Kirtley's monster game conversely allowing Missoula to take home a 16-10 game 1 victory over Glacier. The win for Missoula extended their advantage to 4 games over the 2nd place Range Riders.

