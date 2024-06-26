Ballers Fall in Series Opener 4-3

DAVIS, Calif. -- Despite trailing 4-0 after six innings, Oakland nearly came back to beat the Northern Colorado Owlz on Tuesday. The Ballers scored one run in the seventh frame and two more in the eighth, but suffered a 4-3 defeat in the first contest of a six-game set.

On Girls and Women in Baseball Night, Kelsie Whitmore served as the opener for Oakland. She retired the side in order in the first, much to the delight of the Raimondi Park crowd, which was filled with girls baseball players from the Bay Area.

Northern Colorado scored twice in the second inning, and Reed Butz entered in the third. He kept the Ballers within striking distance by throwing 6.2 innings and giving up just two runs.

Both runs scored off of Butz came from solo shots. Henry George hit one in the third, and Dave Matthews delivered the other in the sixth to hand the Owlz a 4-0 edge.

For the second straight time, Butz set a new season-best in innings pitched. In his 6.2 innings, he yielded just three hits and punched out a season-high seven hitters.

After hitting into three early double plays, the Oakland offense finally arrived in the seventh inning. Noah Martinez was hit by a pitch and Myles Jefferson singled to start the frame. Then, Austin Davis bounced an infield hit to first, and Northern Colorado threw the ball away to put the Ballers on the board.

Another Owlz error (they had five on the night) put runners at first and second for Oakland in the home eighth. Myles Jefferson lined an RBI single to right to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Next, Brad Burckel stepped up. He smashed a pitch to center field, and the ball seemed to disappear into the Oakland night. But, Northern Colorado center fielder Dario Gomez raced back and snagged it at the wall, so Burckel settled for a sacrifice fly.

The Ballers went down in order in the ninth, as Owlz reliever Dutch Landis notched his third save of the season. Northern Colorado starter Mark Tindall earned the win with six scoreless frames.

With a new day comes a chance to bounce back for Oakland, as first pitch scheduled is for 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. You can listen as always on 860 AM The Answer.

