Badrock 15U Baseball Hosts 1st Annual Badrock Invitational at Glacier Bank Park

June 26, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







Glacier Bank Park is thrilled to announce the 1st annual Badrock Invitational, hosted by Badrock 15U Baseball from June 27th to June 30th. Badrock Baseball, a local travel team consisting of players from Whitefish, Columbia Falls, and Eureka, will showcase its talents alongside other top regional teams.

This inaugural tournament features a double elimination format with a four-game guarantee, highlighting the best in local and regional baseball talent. Competing teams include The 406 Flyers from Billings, Federal Way from Seattle, Mission Valley Mariners, Libby Loggers, Kalispell Sluggers, Flathead A's, and the host team, Badrock Baseball.

"We are excited to host our second high school tournament at Glacier Bank Park. It's important for us to share the game of baseball with the youth across the Flathead Valley," said Leo Kelly, Vice President of Glacier Bank Park.

Fans can enjoy classic ballpark concessions throughout the tournament. Tickets are $10 for single-game tickets for kids 12 and under and $15 for adults. A weekend pass for kids is $30 and $45 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the following link https:/ ballpark-experiences.square.site.

If you are a part of the media and would like a press pass for this event, please contact Alexa Belcastro by emailing alexa.belcastro@gorangeriders.com.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Glacier Range Riders for the opportunity to host the first annual Badrock Invitational at Glacier Bank Park," said Badrock Head Coach Ray Queen. "We aim to make this an annual event and hope it will be a hit from the very start."

