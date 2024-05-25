PaddleHeads Hang on in Slugfest Over Chukars Friday

May 25, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







IDAHO FALLS, ID - the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Idaho Falls Chukars prepared for a relatively normal day at the ballpark leading into their matchup in game 4 of a 6 game set. The crowd rolled into Melaleuca Field like they had on countless other occasions throughout the years for a ballgame on a Friday night. What ended up taking place on the field was far from the realm of normalcy however in a game that featured wacky twists, and turns. Both teams would tally 35 runs combined in the game. One team would have 7-run rallies in two separate innings to highlight their best efforts. That team would also end up on the losing side of things when all things were said and done.

Idaho Falls would have 7-run rallies in both the 4th, and 7th innings. Surprisingly, the Chukars would only find themselves in the lead after one of these rallies as Missoula would also score runs in 6 of 9 innings overall. Missoula's offense would also feature 3 players with 4 hits or more in the game as Giovanni DiGiacomo, Roberto Pena, and Alex Sanchez would all fit that bill. It may not have been done in a way anyone expected, but Missoula found a way to get to the finish line on this night. They would do so behind one last push in the final 2 innings, hanging on for an 18-17 win in a game that went well past the 4-hour mark.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 25, 2024

PaddleHeads Hang on in Slugfest Over Chukars Friday - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.