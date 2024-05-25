Jackalopes Secure First 2024 Victory

May 25, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes secured their first win of the season in a close contest against the Boise Hawks, ending the game with a 4-3 victory at Memorial Stadium. The game featured strong pitching performances and timely hitting from both teams.

The game began with both teams struggling to generate offense. Through the first three innings, neither team managed to score, thanks to solid pitching from Grand Junction's Frank Racioppo and Boise's Luke Malone.

The Hawks struck first in the fourth inning, with Micah Yonamine driving in a run, putting Boise on the board. However, the Jackalopes responded in the fifth inning with three runs, highlighted by Matt Turner's clutch two-RBI double. Kelly Dugan and Austin Chouinard also contributed with key hits during the rally, capitalizing on Boise's defensive errors.

Boise closed the gap in the fifth inning, scoring two runs off Matt Tomazin, thanks to an RBI from D.J. Poteet and aggressive baserunning. However, Grand Junction's bullpen held firm. Cole Lee, Diego Jordan, and Hunter Bryan combined for stellar relief work, allowing just two hits and no runs over the final four innings.

The ninth inning saw some tense moments as the Hawks threatened but ultimately failed to score, with Hunter Bryan closing out the game and earning the save.

Errors played a significant role in the game's outcome. Boise committed three errors, which proved costly, leading to unearned runs for the Jackalopes. Grand Junction also had two errors, but their pitchers managed to mitigate the damage.

The Grand Junction Jackalopes' combination of timely hitting, effective relief pitching, and capitalizing on Boise's defensive lapses earned them a hard-fought 4-3 victory. This win could provide the momentum they need to turn their season around, while the Hawks will need to address their defensive issues to maintain their strong start to the season.

With this win, the Jackalopes improve to 1-3, while the Hawks drop to 3-1. The teams will face off again, and both will look to build on the lessons learned from this tightly contested game.

The series continues tonight in Boise at Memorial Stadium, the game starts at 7:05. Watch all season long at https://share.flosports.tv/SHbH.

The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 4th at 6:35pm against the Northern Colorado Owlz. Tickets are available at https://vivenu.com/seller/grand-junction-jackalopes-x73o

