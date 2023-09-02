PaddleHeads Even Series in Wire-To-Wire Win

IDAHO FALLS, ID- After trailing throughout in action on Friday night, the Missoula PaddleHeads would find the lead early in game 2 of a 3 game set opposite the Idaho Falls Chukars. Behind a 1st inning rally, the PaddleHeads would jump to the lead immediately. Thanks in part to a solid outing from Connor Schultz, Missoula would remain in front after this sequence. A late inning rally in the 8th would also give the PaddleHeads some much needed insurance to bring their lead to 4. These runs of insurance would prove to be vital down the stretch as Idaho Falls would make a 9th inning push to get back into the game.

Trailing by 4 in the bottom of the 9th, Idaho Falls would bring in a pair of runs to put Missoula in a stressful situation. After a double from Michael Kohn in the frame, the Chukars would see the tying runs advance into scoring position in the inning trailing by a pair. One batter later, Mark Simon would stand tall on the mound striking out Trevor Halsema on a fastball to bring the ballgame to an end preserving a 7-5 victory for the PaddleHeads.

