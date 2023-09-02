A Dozen

September 2, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







The Mustangs pick up an 8-5 win this evening off a great performance from Cameron Repetti and two John Michael Faile homers.

The Mustangs have now won 12 in a row and they remain tied with the Paddleheads for the second-half title chase.

With one out and the first two batters reaching, with a ground-ball fielder's choice by Gabe Wurtz, Faile hit his first of two three-run blasts in the top of the fifth to give the Mustangs a 3-1 lead.

In the next inning, with the Raptors pulling within a run on a sac fly by Juan Texiaria, J-Mike hit his second of two homers over the center field wall, this one with two outs, and it traveled 110 miles per hour off the bat - 462 feet - and the Mustangs led 7-2.

The Raptors gave Mustang newcomer Logan Lee trouble in the seventh. After Nate Jenkins relieved Repetti 1-2-3 in the sixth, Lee surrendered a leadoff single to Rafael Narea, a walk to Josh Broughton, and an RBI single to Nick Ultsch. Lee struck out Reece Alexiades, but gave up a 3-1 walk to Juan Texiara. Jonathan Soto brought home Broughton on a ground ball, and Ultsch scored on a wild pitch and the Mustang lead chopped down to 7-5.

With two outs in the top of the eighth, Gabe Wurtz brought home Luke Fennelly, who led off the game with a single, to extend the advantage to 8-5.

Trevor Jackson gave up a four-pitch walk to Narea with two outs, but forced Broughton to pop out the next at bat.

In the ninth, Jackson surrendered a lead-off double to Ultsch, but struck out Alexiades, forced Texiara to ground out, and Soto to pop out to tend the ball game.

Repetti earns the win, improving to 6-1 on the year. He tossed five innings giving up just two runs on four hits, four walks, with three strikeouts.

Jenkins receives a hold out of the pen in a scoreless sixth inning of work.

Lee also grabs a hold giving up three runs on two hits and two walks with two punchouts.

Meanwhile, Trevor Jackson gets the save - his third of the season - after tossing two scoreless innings giving up just one hit and a walk with a strikeout.

The Mustangs continue their second-half playoff push Sunday afternoon at 2:00 with pre-game coverage starting at 1:40 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 KBLG or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 2, 2023

A Dozen - Billings Mustangs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.