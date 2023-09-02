A Dozen
September 2, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release
The Mustangs pick up an 8-5 win this evening off a great performance from Cameron Repetti and two John Michael Faile homers.
The Mustangs have now won 12 in a row and they remain tied with the Paddleheads for the second-half title chase.
With one out and the first two batters reaching, with a ground-ball fielder's choice by Gabe Wurtz, Faile hit his first of two three-run blasts in the top of the fifth to give the Mustangs a 3-1 lead.
In the next inning, with the Raptors pulling within a run on a sac fly by Juan Texiaria, J-Mike hit his second of two homers over the center field wall, this one with two outs, and it traveled 110 miles per hour off the bat - 462 feet - and the Mustangs led 7-2.
The Raptors gave Mustang newcomer Logan Lee trouble in the seventh. After Nate Jenkins relieved Repetti 1-2-3 in the sixth, Lee surrendered a leadoff single to Rafael Narea, a walk to Josh Broughton, and an RBI single to Nick Ultsch. Lee struck out Reece Alexiades, but gave up a 3-1 walk to Juan Texiara. Jonathan Soto brought home Broughton on a ground ball, and Ultsch scored on a wild pitch and the Mustang lead chopped down to 7-5.
With two outs in the top of the eighth, Gabe Wurtz brought home Luke Fennelly, who led off the game with a single, to extend the advantage to 8-5.
Trevor Jackson gave up a four-pitch walk to Narea with two outs, but forced Broughton to pop out the next at bat.
In the ninth, Jackson surrendered a lead-off double to Ultsch, but struck out Alexiades, forced Texiara to ground out, and Soto to pop out to tend the ball game.
Repetti earns the win, improving to 6-1 on the year. He tossed five innings giving up just two runs on four hits, four walks, with three strikeouts.
Jenkins receives a hold out of the pen in a scoreless sixth inning of work.
Lee also grabs a hold giving up three runs on two hits and two walks with two punchouts.
Meanwhile, Trevor Jackson gets the save - his third of the season - after tossing two scoreless innings giving up just one hit and a walk with a strikeout.
The Mustangs continue their second-half playoff push Sunday afternoon at 2:00 with pre-game coverage starting at 1:40 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 KBLG or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from September 2, 2023
- A Dozen - Billings Mustangs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Billings Mustangs Stories
- A Dozen
- 11 in a Row
- Party Like It's '06
- History Made In 28-11 Win Over Ogden
- Mustangs Destroy Dinos 23-4