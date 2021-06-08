PaddleHeads Erase Late Deficit to Win Sixth Straight

Missoula, MT. - Monday's series finale between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Boise Hawks would go back and forth from the start with lead exchanging hands multiple times. In the end, the PaddleHeads would land the last punch with a three-run bottom of the eighth inning to clinch a 10-8 win.

After both teams exchanged blows in the first two innings, Boise would grab the lead in the top of the fifth inning on a two-run home run off the bat Bryce Brown to make the score 4-3. The lead would prove to be short lived however as the PaddleHeads would strike with a four run fifth inning. All the runs would come in on a grand slam off the bat of centerfielder Brandon Riley. The former Tar Heel would have his best offensive performance as a member of the PaddleHeads finishing 3-for-5 with 6 driven in, and a run scored.

The Hawks would battle back in the seventh, and eighth innings scoring four runs over those innings to grab a one run lead. Missoula would once again answer in the bottom of the eighth however with a three-run rally to take the lead for good. The newly acquired Cameron Thompson delivered the big blow with a two-run double into centerfield that gave Missoula the lead. The Texas native has recorded at least two hits in each of his first three games and finished 3-for-4 on Monday.

The PaddleHeads (13-2) will bring their six-game winning streak with them to Billings on Wednesday in the first game of a three-game set opposite the Mustangs (7-8). Missoula plans to hand the ball off the Andy Toelken who has picked up a win on the mound in each of his last two starts. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Listen to the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

With the PaddleHeads season now underway, our 'Adopt A PaddleHead' host family program is still in need of families that would potentially be in interested in housing a player or coach for the 2021 season. Families are encouraged to contact the front office at (406) 543- 3300 with any questions. To apply for our host family program please email dkulaski@gopaddleheads.com.

