Mustangs Drop Final Game to Voyagers 10-5

June 8, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Billings, MT - After the Billings Mustangs (6-7) captured the first two games of the three game series at Dehler Park, the Mustangs fell to the Great Falls Voyagers (4-11) 10-5.

Jordan Hovey blasted his third home run of the season over the right field fence to push the Stangs ahead 1-0 after the first. Hovey would finish the day 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a walk. He has now recorded a base hit in each of his first eight games in a Mustang uniform.

Voyagers would score seven unanswered runs and chased the Mustangs starter Gaylon Viney out of the ball game. Viney in his previous two starts walked just one batter. In 1 2/3 innings tonight, he walked five.

Troy Dixon capped the five run third inning with a two run home run. Dixon would hit a solo bomb in the sixth as well. He finished the night 2-for-3 with two home runs, a walk and a hit by pitch.

The Mustangs cut into the 7-1 deficit in the fifth with a double by Jalen Garcia and a single by Daniel Cipriano that plated two runs. They tacked on two more in the sixth to make it a 10-5 lead.

The Voyagers brought in their setup man and closer in Sean Hupp and Aaron Kern to close out the ball game and win by a final score of 10-5.

Mustangs have an off day tomorrow before they are back in action at home on Wednesday against the first place Missoula Paddleheads. First pitch is at 6:35 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:15 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.