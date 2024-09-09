PaddleHeads Embark on Postseason Run Opposite Range Riders

September 9, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - After finishing the regular season Sunday, the Missoula PaddleHeads now enter the Pioneer postseason for the fourth consecutive year. For the 3rd season in a row, Missoula also will play a first round opponent with ties to the treasure state. After taking on the Billings Mustangs in each of the last 2 years, the PaddleHeads will get ready for a new challenge in the Glacier Range Riders.

This marks the first season in which Glacier has made the Pioneer League postseason in its 3rd year in existence as a franchise. These teams are no strangers to one another having faced each other 24 times during the regular season. Despite the familiarity, this best of 3 series will surely have a different feel than battles in the regular season with a spot in the Pioneer League Championship Series on the line.

Game 1 of the series is set for Tuesday with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch from Glacier Bank Park in the Flathead Valley. Follow the action live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and 1029espn.com. Game 2 is set for Thursday at 7:05 p.m. in Missoula followed by Game 3 if needed in Missoula Friday at 7:05. Get your tickets by visiting GoPaddleHeads.com or by calling 406-543-3300.

The challenge that lies ahead opposite the Range Riders will test both teams in numerous ways with both clubs chasing a league crown. The PaddleHeads also enter this battle with a well rounded roster primed to make a run at its 2nd league crown in 4 years.

The Missoula offense had a 2024 campaign to remember, leading the Pioneer League in team batting average (.328), runs (922), hits (1157), and slugging percentage (.552). Surely this offense proved to be more than a one trick pony featuring a lineup that can make you pay in numerous different ways. That could be seen when taking a look at some of the specific weapons that led the charge for this offense.

Adam Fogel was an intimidating figure in the middle of the PaddleHeads lineup all season long. The 6 '4 left fielder clobbered home runs routinely for Missoula on his way to a record breaking season that saw him tally 35 home runs. This set a new league record. It was not just this aspect of his approach that was impressive however.

Fogel also went on to lead the Pioneer League in batting average (.388) while also finishing with an otherworldly on base percentage of (.495). Fogel was far from the only bullet in the chamber that was the PaddleHeads attack.

Mike Rosario, and Patrick Chung would join Fogel in the top 3 in batting average in the Pioneer League forming a fearsome trio at the top of the order. Rosario would be on the heels of Fogel finishing with a batting average of .387. Chung was not far off this pace finishing with an average of .374 while finishing with a team best 32 doubles. The 3rd year PaddleHead would also do this while only striking out 46 times in 358 at-bats.

Roberto Pena was no slouch himself finishing 2nd on the team in doubles (27), home runs (24), and RBIs (101). This marked the 1st time in PaddleHeads history in which 2 players finished with 100 RBIs or more in one season. The rookie 1st baseman would do all this while also leading the team in stolen bases to top it all off (28).

Clearly the offense made waves throughout the course of the season putting up numbers that could not be matched by any other club. Playoff baseball can present a different challenge however with runs being at a premium in high leverage situations. Luckily for the PaddleHeads, Missoula also has the arms on their staff to stand up with the best in the league.

Alfredo Villa had another season to remember in 2024 after being awarded with the League Pitcher of the Year honor last season. The 3rd year pro would finish in the top 3 in the league in wins (9), ERA (5.12), and strikeouts (114) in his second season in Missoula.

Villa would also be at his best down the stretch of the season. The Arizona native would pitch into the 5th inning or later in 10 of his last 11 starts. Villa also allowed 2 earned runs or fewer in 9 of these outings. The ace of the staff would also prove to be one of the pieces of the puzzle.

Nick Parker would enjoy an outstanding season in his 1st full season as a professional in the Garden City. The former Virginia Cavalier averaged over 11 strikeouts per 9 innings finishing with 89 in 70 '..." innings pitched. Parker also has looked comfortable on the biggest stages in the past, having been a big part of Virginia's run to the College World Series in 2023. Missoula's rotation also featured a southpaw that ended the season on an incredible run of success.

Dawson Day would have an incredible run of success to end the season for the PaddleHeads after working his way back from injury. Over his last 9 outings, the 2nd year PaddleHead would tally a 1.78 ERA allowing only 6 earned runs over his last 30 '..." innings pitched. Day finished the season with a 5-1 record with a 4.46 ERA.

The Oregon native's best outing came on August 29 when Day finished with 14 strikeouts over 6 innings of work opposite the Great Falls Voyagers. This would tie a PaddleHeads franchise record. Day would finish with 57 strikeouts total in his last 9 appearances. Missoula's bullpen also featured numerous candidates that backed the efforts of the starting rotation.

Ethan Swanson had an outstanding season at the backend of the PaddleHeads bullpen striking out 66 in 42 innings of work averinging 14.12 strikeouts per 9 innings. The Oklahoma native would also finish in the top 3 in the league in saves (8) during the regular season. Swasonson would be joined by a trio of relievers that would all contribute in positive ways after being acquired throughout the course of the season.

After being acquired in a trade, Noah McBride would flourish into an outstanding performer in the PaddleHeads pen. The left-hander would finish with a 2.10 ERA in 25 '..." innings. Christian Cuifettelli, and Jimmy Loper would join McBride with rock solid contributions.

The University of Oregon product Cuifettelli would do more than hold his own in 13 appearances striking out 21 in 15 innings of work. Loper would also shine in late inning situations down the stretch allowing only 2 runs in 11 '..." innings while striking out 22.

The PaddleHeads surely enjoyed a fabulous season. Whether it was on the mound, or in the box, this team would prove to have the talent to stand up with any squad in the league. Now the playoffs await for this group. Will their regular season success continue? That will be seen in the coming weeks. Surely support from fans in the Garden City would play a role as Missoula chases the Pioneer League Championship.

After opening the series on the road at Glacier Bank Park in the Flathead Valley on Tuesday, Missoula will return for playoff baseball at Allegiance Field Ogren Park. Game 2 of the series is set for Thursday night. Game 3 of this best of 3 series would also be in Missoula if a 3rd and decisive game would be necessary. First pitch of both of these contests is slated for 7:15 p.m.

Get your tickets to experience playoff baseball in Missoula by visiting GoPaddleHeads.com.

First pitch of Game 1 of this series featuring the Range Riders and PaddleHeads is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Glacier Bank Park. Follow all the action live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and 1029espn.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.