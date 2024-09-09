Range Riders Versus Missoula Paddleheads in the Playoffs

September 9, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







The Glacier Range Riders will host their first-ever Pioneer League playoff game this Tuesday, September 10th, against the Missoula Paddleheads. Game one of the series will take place at Glacier Bank Park, with the final two games being played in Missoula.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. for all ticket holders, with the beer garden and first base concessions available. Fans can also enjoy live batting practice before the game. First pitch is still at 7:05. Don't miss out on this historic moment-get your tickets now on our website or call the office at (406) 519-4115. We can't wait to see you there!

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 9, 2024

Range Riders Versus Missoula Paddleheads in the Playoffs - Glacier Range Riders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.