PaddleHeads Complete 3-Game Sweep of Chukars Thursday

July 12, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







IDAHO FALLS, ID - The Missoula PaddleHeads wrapped up their regular season slate with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Thursday night in the finale of a 3-game series. Offensive success paved the way for Missoula over the course of the first 2 games of the series highlighted by a team record run total of 25 runs Wednesday. In action on Thursday, the PaddleHeads would tally their lowest run total in the series. Idaho Falls also would score over 10 runs for the 3rd time in the series in the finale. Despite these factors, it still was not enough to avoid the sweep.

7 men in the PaddleHeads order would tally 2 hits or more over the course of the contest that never saw Missoula trail throughout. The best stretch of success offensively for Missoula was innings 5 through 7 scoring 10 runs in those frames. The Chukars would keep things interesting in 3 sizable rallies on the flipside but never would be able to slow down Missoula enough in a 15-11 win for the PaddleHeads. Over the course of the 3-game series the PaddleHeads offense would tally 58 runs averaging over 19 runs per game in those contests.

More on the finale of Missoula's 9-game road trip is available in the attached PDF. The PaddleHeads now return home for a 3-game series that opens Friday night opposite the Ogden Raptors.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.