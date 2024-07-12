Lightning Forces 2-2 Tie

July 12, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







After a lightning delay of over an hour, the Mustangs and the Raptors will not finish nine innings Thursday. This game has been declared a tie with a final score of 2-2.

Even though the Mustangs led 8-2 with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, the inning did not finish a full three outs, so the score reverts back to the start of the bottom of the sixth. This game will not be made up, and will finish in the record books as a tie.

Jack Cone led off the game with a single, and came around to score on a Nick Ultsch RBI ground out to go up 1-0.

The Raptors picked up a two-out, RBI single by Pearce Howard to extend their lead 2-0.

Greg Blackman picked himself up, retiring nine of the last 10 batters he saw through the sixth inning and earns a quality start - tossing six innings giving up just two runs, one earned,, on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Mustangs shortstop Dustin Crenshaw mashed his first homer of his career in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 2-2.

Unfortunately, the Mustangs rallied in the bottom of the sixth, with a two-out, two-RBI single by Abe Valdez, a passed ball that scored a run, and a three-RBI double by Brendan Ryan - but none of it counts and this game ends in a tie.

The Mustangs conclude the first half with a three-game weekend series in Idaho Falls. Coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Friday on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.Tv.

