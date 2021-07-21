PaddleHeads Bolster Pitching Staff with Signing of Freeman

Missoula, MT.- The Missoula PaddleHeads Professional Baseball Club announced a roster acquisition on Wednesday afternoon in the signing of pitcher William Freeman. Making his professional debut with Missoula, the Alabama native recently concluded his collegiate career at The University of Alabama.

Freeman enjoyed a fabulous senior season with the Crimson Tide making a team high 24 appearances on the season as both a reliever, and a starter this past spring. The Faith Academy product recorded a 2-1 record with a 2.22 ERA in 56 2/3 innings. Freeman would issue only 11 walks on the season in those innings the fewest on the team (minimum 40 innings pitched).

Prior to his time at Alabama, Freeman spent two seasons at Jones County Junior College from 2017-2018. Freeman had his best season in 2018 making 17 appearances (12 starts) finishing 8-2 with a 3.19 ERA in 73 1/3 innings. Freeman would strikeout 92 batters in those innings while issuing only 15 walks.

Freeman also has ties to affiliated baseball having been drafted in the 2018 June Amateur Draft by the San Diego Padres. However, Freeman would never make an appearance in the Padres organization and instead elected to continue his collegiate career at Alabama.

The PaddleHeads (36-15) are set to begin a 6-game set on Wednesday evening at Centene Stadium in Great Falls opposite the Voyagers (20-31). First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Listen to the game on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

