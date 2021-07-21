Two Home Runs in Eighth Inning Down Boise

Billings, MT - The Billings Mustangs crushed four home runs including two in the eighth inning to sneak past the Boise Hawks 10-9 at Dehler Park.

Alejandro Rivero two-run home run put the Hawks on the board in the first inning off the Mustangs starter Chris Jefferson. Jefferson was making his pitching debut for Billings.

Billings answered right back with a run in each of the first three innings. Anthony Amicangelo and Jesus Azuaje each drove in two runs before Jalen Garcia sliced a ball down the left field line for a home run to give the Mustangs a 3-2 lead after three innings.

The Mustangs offense poured on four more in the fifth inning off Zach Penrod. Amicangelo delivered another RBI single to drive in Christian Sepulveda. The next batter Freddy Achecarr belted a three run bomb down the right field line. Mustangs held their largest lead 7-2.

Alejandro Rivero collected his second home run of the game in the top of the fifth inning. He would finish 4-for-5 with four RBI. Rivero now has seven home runs in 14 games.

Jefferson would go six innings and allow four runs while striking out four. At one point he retired seven straight batters.

Boise took their first lead off the game in the top of the seventh inning. Myles Harris started it with a solo-HR to deep center field. After seven, Hawks held a 9-8 advantage.

In the eighth inning, Christian Sepulveda connected on the first pitch he saw and deposited it over the left field fence to tie the game at nine.

Two batters later, Tristen Carranza carried a fly ball over the fence to take a 10-9 lead. Carranza now has six home runs on the year, doubling his total from Missoula in almost half the amount of games.

The Mustangs have now won three-in-a-row which is tied for their longest win steak of the season.

Billings slugged four home runs in the game, a season high for them.

The Mustangs (21-31/3-1) and Hawks face off in game two tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:15 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

