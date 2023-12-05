PaddleHeads Announce 2024 Season Schedule

Missoula, MT. - The 2021 Pioneer League Champions, the Missoula PaddleHeads, are thrilled to announce the much-anticipated schedule for the upcoming 2024 season, promising a summer full of excitement for the Missoula Community! Missoula will welcome Montana rivals Great Falls (18 games), Billings (12 games), and Glacier (12 games) to the Ogren Park Allegiance Field this summer along with Idaho Falls (3 games) and Ogden (3 games). Missoula plays 96 games with 48 at home and 48 on the road. The Home Opener is Tuesday, June 4th vs. the Great Falls Voyagers.

The 2024 season commences on Tuesday, May 21st, at Idaho Falls. Followed by a series of games against the Raptors in Ogden, Utah. After that opening 12 game road trip, the PaddleHeads will come home so the Missoula community can gear up for the first homestand of the season as that is set to begin on Tuesday, June 4th, against the Great Falls Voyagers. All home games will take place at the Ogren Park at Allegiance Field, with the first pitch set for 7:05 PM for all home games, excluding Sundays which will begin at 2:05PM.

Last season the team held a league leading record of 66 wins and 29 losses. It was the 3rd consecutive season that the Missoula PaddleHeads had the best record in the Pioneer League. It was also the best win percentage in all of Professional Baseball for the 3rd straight year. Once again, this year's roster is an exceptional lineup and includes the 2023 Pioneer League Pitcher of the Year Alfredo Villa as well as the 2022 Pioneer League Pitcher of the year Elijah Gill. The team is preparing for another historic season and is excited to engage with the Missoula Community again!

Season tickets for the upcoming 2024 season are now available for purchase, starting at $299. Season ticket benefits include; access to exclusive events for season ticket holders, a 10% discount on retail, and numerous additional perks that enhance the overall fan experience. Sponsorships for the 2024 season are also available for purchase now! If your business is interested in working with the PaddleHeads or to secure your season tickets, visit GoPaddleHeads.com!

The 2024 season is sure to bring lots of excitement and great business to the Missoula Community. The PaddleHeads are working hard to create a fun filled promotional schedule for 2024. Stay tuned for the full promotional schedule in the future! Get ready for an unforgettable season here in Missoula!

