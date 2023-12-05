Boise Hawks Release 2024 Game Schedule

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, in conjunction with the Pioneer Baseball League presented by Ticketsmarter, have announced their 2024 game schedule. The 2024 campaign begins at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, May 21 against the Grand Junction Jackalopes.

The final home game of the season will take place at Memorial Stadium against the unnamed Northern California expansion team on Sunday, September 1. The 2024 Hawks' regular season will end on the road, against the Great Falls Voyagers, on Sunday, September 8.

"Placing the game dates for the regular season is the first step in mapping out our 2024 plan. We've been hard at work building the plan to achieve our grand initiatives and high expectations for ourselves. It may still be a few months away, but 2024 Hawks Baseball and our fanbase are top of mind here at Memorial Stadium." - Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President

The Hawks will host eight Tuesday, eight Wednesday, eight Thursday, eight Friday, eight Saturday, and seven Sunday home games in 2024. First pitch for all Boise Hawks home games (with the exception of Sunday games) will be 7:05 PM. First pitch for Sunday home games (apart from September 1 - 7:05 PM) will be at 1:05 PM.

Additionally, the Hawks will host three pre-season exhibition games at Memorial Stadium. The Hawks will welcome back the Black Sox Pro Baseball Team (a national barnstorming team of independent baseball players) on Sunday, May 12 (4:05 PM first pitch) and Monday, May 13 (7:05 PM first pitch). The Hawks will also welcome their in-state rival, the Idaho Falls Chukars, on Friday, May 17 (7:05 PM first pitch).

The Hawks will welcome six of the eleven possible Pioneer Baseball League opponents (Grand Junction, Idaho Falls, Missoula, Glacier, Billings, and Northern California) to the Treasure Valley during the 2024 season. Also, the Hawks will travel to seven of the possible eleven road sites (Billings, Idaho Falls, Ogden, Great Falls, Glacier, Oakland, and Northern California) this season.

All 96 Boise Hawks games will be streamed online on FloBaseball, FloSports's dedicated baseball platform. FloSports is a global, live sports event streaming service that gives subscribers access to over 200,000 sports competitions live or on demand plus behind-the-scenes coverage and original programming for over 25 different sports.

A full promotional schedule for the 2024 season will be released at a later date. Deposits for Full and Half Season Seat Plans and reservations for Group Outings are currently being taken. For more information, visit BoiseHawks.com. Single game tickets for all 51 Boise Hawks home games will go on sale in April 2024.

