Packed Promotions Calendar Unveiled

CORPUS CHRISTI - Astros ALCS Replica Rings, theme weekend jerseys, four bobblehead giveaways, and 14 fireworks shows headline the Hooks promotional schedule for the 2022 campaign.

The 17th season of Hooks gets underway Friday, April 8 at Whataburger Field, and to celebrate Mike Shaw Automotive presents Opening Night T-Shirts to the first 2,000 fans. Postgame, enjoy Bud Light Friday Fireworks!

In honor of the Astros winning their third American League pennant in the last five years, the first 5,000 fans through the gates on Saturday, April 9 and Thursday, April 21 receive an Astros ALCS Replica Ring, courtesy of the Corpus Christi Medical Center.

The first 2,000 on Friday, April 22 net a Hooks Short Sleeve Hoodie from Flint Hills Resources. Then Saturday the 23rd, it's a Hooks-Whataburger Bucket Hat giveaway.

Going out to the first 2,000 fans, the CITGO jersey series returns for five Saturdays in 2022: May 7 (Hooks Rodeo Jersey), May 28 (Blue Ghosts Jersey), June 25 (Copa de la Diversión Jersey), July 9 (Hooks Margaritaville Jersey), and August 20 (Día De Los Hooks Jersey).

Friday, July 8 is the first bobblehead giveaway date as the first 2,000 take home a Hooks Bobblehead, thanks to RBFCU. Orbit makes his way from Minute Maid Park to join Rusty and Sammy on Saturday, August 6. To mark this cosmic occasion, Orbit Bobbleheads, presented by First Community Bank, will be distributed to the first 2,000 at Whataburger Field.

Also for the first 2,000, fans can paint their own Sugar Skull Bobblehead on Sunday, August 21. And the penultimate Hooks home game, scheduled for Saturday, September 10, boasts an Astros Bobblehead giveaway, courtesy of Wigington, Rumley, Dunn & Blair.

New in 2022: Rodeo Weekend at Whataburger Field May 6-8, with the Hooks sporting to-be-revealed on-field caps and jerseys. The Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers present a Hooks Cowboy Hat to the first 2,000 on Friday the 6th.

Please note, for the CITGO Rodeo Jersey giveaway on Saturday, May 7, it's a special 3:05 PM start time to allow fans to participate in the Buccaneer Days Illuminated Night Parade. And on Sunday the 8th, it's a Hooks Mom Ponytail Hat, courtesy of Driscoll Health Plan, for the first 2,000 through the turnstiles.

Blue Ghosts Weekend, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive, follows May 27-29 as the Hooks pay homage to the storied aircraft carrier, the USS Lexington.

Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks on Sunday the 29th and Independence Day Fireworks on Monday, July 4 are complemented by 12 Bud Light Friday Fireworks displays in 2022.

The Port of Corpus Christi brings you Coastal Bend Week at Whataburger Field June 7-12. Hooks Croakies and Hooks Beach Hats are reserved for the first 2,000 on Thursday the 9th and Saturday the 11th, respectively. The Coastal Bend festivities also feature Fitness Night (June 7), Foodie Night (June 8), Outdoors Night (June 9), Gulf Coast Capital Night (June 10) and Conservation Night (June 11). Stay tuned for details.

Thanks to Star Orthodontics, the weekend is capped by a Hooks Kids Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans 12-and-under on Sunday, June 12.

Circle July 14 as a special Three Dollar Thursday at the ballpark, with the Spazmatics set to perform a postgame concert. Saturday, July 16 is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, complete with special on-field caps and jerseys worn by the Hooks, a postgame movie, and family sleepover. To support all the excitement, the Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers have provided a Hooks Neck Pillow to the first 2,000 fans.

To help kick-start the month of August, The Taggart Group presents as Used Car Raffle Giveaway on Thursday the 4th. The homestand also features a Hooks Lunch Box from Mrs Baird's on Sunday, August 7.

Día De Los Hooks Weekend is August 19-21. In addition to the CITGO jersey and RBFCU bobblehead, the first 2,000 through the ballpark gates on Friday, August 19 receive a Día De Los Hooks Tumbler from AutoNation.

AutoNation also presents a Pink at the Park Fanny Pack on Saturday, August 27. Preceding is a TV Raffle Giveaway on Friday the 25th.

