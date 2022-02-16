LMB and the Missions Present "La Rivalidad" at Nelson Wolff Stadium

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions announce that Nelson Wolff Stadium will host "La Rivalidad" between the Saraperos de Saltillo and Monclova Acereros. These games will take place on Friday, April 1st, Saturday, April 2nd, and Sunday, April 3rd.

The two rivals will be competing in the Clasico Coahuilense to determine the best team in the state of Coahuila, Mexico. Saltillo and Monclova are separated by just 120 miles or approximately two hours.

The Acereros roster is highlighted by former Major league stars like Pablo Sandoval, Addison Russell, Josh Reddick, and Chris Carter.

Sandoval, nicknamed "Kung Fu Panda", spent 14 seasons in the big leagues with San Francisco, Boston, and Atlanta. He was a key factor in the Giants' three World Series championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and was named World Series Most Valuable Player in 2012. The switch-hitting slugger was also a two-time National League All-Star in 2011 and 2012.

Former first-round pick Addison Russell spent five seasons with the Chicago Cubs from 2015 to 2019. His most notable season was the 2016 campaign when he was named to the National League All-Star team, hit 21 home runs, and helped the Cubs win the World Series for the first time in over 100 years.

Reddick spent 13 seasons in the big leagues with Boston, Oakland, Los Angeles (NL), Houston, and Arizona. The talented outfielder received a Gold Glove Award with Oakland in 2012 and was a part of Houston's 2017 World Series championship team. During that championship season, Reddick batted .314 and collected 34 doubles with 82 runs driven in.

The Monclova coaching staff is highlighted by 23-year MLB veteran and three-time All-Star Julio Franco, who is the team's hitting coach. Franco played from 1982 to 2007 and along the way collected five Silver Slugger Awards, made three All-Star teams, was named All-Star Game MVP, and won the 1991 American League Batting Title.

Former Missions player Wladimir Balentien highlights the Saltillo roster. Balentien belted 22 home runs and drove in 84 runs across 121 games for the Missions in 2006. He spent parts of three seasons in the big leagues with Seattle and Cincinatti from 2007 to 2009. Since then, he made a name for himself in Japan after hitting 301 home runs in 11 seasons including a 60-homer season in 2013.

Tickets for the weekend series will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. CST on Monday, February 28th and will be sold online at samissions.com. Tickets will range from $10.00 to $30.00. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. on April 1st and 2nd with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. for both of those contests. Gates will open at 1:00 p.m. on April 3rd with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions season gets underway on Friday, April 8th on the road against Corpus Christi. The Missions home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12th. Missions individual game tickets will be available soon. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

