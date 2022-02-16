Fan Batting Practice Under the Lights at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, March 3rd

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to offer the special opportunity for Fan Batting Practice Under the Lights at Arvest Ballpark, which is presented by D-BAT NW Arkansas. The first fan event will take place on Thursday, March 3rd from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Fan Batting Practice Under the Lights is available to up to 75 participants and is sold on a first come, first serve basis. Admission is $10 for each participant and includes: access to the field to hit for 90 seconds; the opportunity to shag fly balls prior to, or after your turn at the plate; and a voucher for two (2) FREE tickets to the Naturals home opener against the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m.

The Naturals ask that fans bring their own helmet, bats, and gloves. The team will have a limited number of helmets and wood bats available, and they will be sanitized between use. Not all fans in attendance will be required to have a ticket for the event; however, only those that have purchased a ticket will be allowed to hit. The Naturals Team Store at Arvest Ballpark will also be open throughout the event.

To purchase tickets for Fan Batting Practice Under the Lights at Arvest Ballpark, fans can go to www.nwanaturals.com or CLICK HERE. Attendees will enter through the main gates, check in, and those hitting will be required to sign a safety waiver before being allowed on the field. Tickets for this event are sold exclusively online and will not be available to purchase at the Ticket Office on March 3rd.

The Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) for the 2022 home opener.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

