Packard and Travs Pop Frisco on Sunday Night

North Little Rock, AR - Spencer Packard reached base five times and homered while Bryan Woo threw five innings and allowed just one run and the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Frisco RoughRiders, 8-4 on Sunday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. The scoring started with a leadoff blast from Jonatan Clase in the bottom of the first and then the Travs took the lead for good with a four-run second inning featuring clutch hits from Logan Warmoth and Packard. Woo earned his third win, all in the past four starts, while striking out six.

Moments That Mattered

* Tied in the second inning, Warmoth laced a two-out, two-run double to put Arkansas in front. One pitch later, Packard blasted a two-run homer to double the lead.

* Frisco closed within three runs in the seventh inning and had the bases loaded but Devin Sweet got Kellen Strahm to groundout to end the inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Spencer Packard: 2-2, 3 BB, run, HR, 2 RBI

* C Matt Scheffler: 2-3, BB, run, 2 RBI

* RHP Bryan Woo: Win, 5 IP, 2 H, R, 2 BB, 6 K

News and Notes

* Packard reached base in all five of his plate appearances.

* The teams split the six game series.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travelers welcome the Midland RockHounds to Dickey-Stephens Park on Tuesday night with Ethan Lindow (0-1, 2.93) starting for Arkansas against Jack Cushing (1-2, 5.47) for Midland. It is a Two for Tuesday and a Mug Club Night with first pitch at 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

Texas League Stories from May 29, 2023

