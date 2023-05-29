Chad Patrick Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

St. Petersburg, Fla. - Earlier today, Sod Poodles right-handed pitcher Chad Patrick was honored as Texas League Pitcher of the Week for May 22-28, the league announced.

Patrick spun seven scoreless innings in his one start last week against San Antonio (Double-A, San Diego) on May 27. The Crown Point, IN native, allowed just two hits in the outing, struck out six while issuing just two walks as the Sod Poodles earned the 1-0 shutout win. The 7.0 IP set a new career-high for Patrick, besting the 6.0 IP he worked on Aug. 20, 2022, while with High-A Hillsboro.

Over five starts in May, Patrick boasts a 2-1 record with a 2.05 ERA. He has held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in all five starts this month while striking out at least six in every start. Dating back to May 16, Patrick has made three starts totaling a league-best 17.2 IP while being T-2nd in wins (2), and T-5th in strikeouts (19). His 32 strikeouts this month are tied for the second most in the Texas League.

The righty was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth round (107th overall) out of Division II Purdue Northwest during the 2021 MLB Draft.

Patrick joins Bryce Jarvis and Ryan Bliss as Sod Poodles who have earned Texas League honors through the first two months of the season. Jarvis was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week on April 23 and Bliss was named Texas League Player of the Month for April.

The Sod Poodles return to action Tuesday, May 30 with the start of a six-game home series against the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Single-game tickets for the series and the rest of the 2023 season are on sale now through the team website www.SodPoodles.com.

