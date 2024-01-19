Pack the Park at Clipper Magazine Stadium

January 19, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Lancaster, PA - The holidays might be over, but the needs of our community continue throughout the year. With that in mind, Clipper Magazine Stadium will host the 4th annual Pack the Park from January 22nd-27th. Donations can be dropped off in the box office at the stadium anytime between the hours of 9 am and 5pm during the week or 9 am-Noon on Saturday.

On Saturday, January 27th from 9am-12pm breakfast will be available for $12 per person with $8 per ticket going back to non-profits.

All food items should be non-perishable, donation items include, but are not limited to condiments, salad dressings, sugar, rice, canned soup, hot and cold breakfast cereals, canned fruit, chicken or vegetable stock, canned gravy, coffee, powdered creamer, tissues, paper towels, baby wipes, diapers, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes (full and travel sized), toothpaste, hand soap, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, soap, shaving cream, hairbrushes, hand sanitizer, razors, and shaving cream.

In addition to food we are also collecting items for Goodwill, including clothing, housewares, toys and more. There is especially a need for t-shirts, thermal underwear, thermal socks, pants (both men's and women's-sizes medium, large and extra-large), hand & footwarmers and boots. Cleaning products, toilet paper, paper towels, pillows and blankets and sleeping bags are also in great demand. Additionally, cash donations will also be accepted via the Barnstormers official website. A full list of items accepted for donation can also be found on this website.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.