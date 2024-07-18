Pacific FC Signs Local Talent Will Edgson to Development Contract

July 18, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC today announced the signing of fullback Will Edgson to a development contract.

The Victoria-born left-back played with the 2008 Vancouver Island Wave team, a youth program Powered by Pacific FC. Edgson attends St. John's Academy in Shawnigan Lake, where he is part of the school's soccer academy, which is also a partner of Pacific.

Edgson won two BCSPL championships with his VI Wave group.

"Will is a young player with tremendous leadership qualities and great character," said Jamar Dixon, Manager of Football and Player Development, Pacific FC. "He is fast, dynamic and strong defensively and also loves to get forward to cross the ball when the opportunity presents itself."

In signing a development contract, Edgson, is eligible to make four appearances for Pacific on his current development contract, while maintaining his amateur status and the ability to train with the amateur team that holds his registration. He joins Mattias Vales and Sami Keshavarz, who are also on development contracts with Pacific this season.

"Will has a great enthusiasm to learn, improve and develop. His motivation is very high," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "He has good athleticism and potential. He's working hard to be in our regular training environment and deserves this opportunity."

