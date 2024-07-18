Vancouver FC Announces Strategic Partnership with Fraser Valley Soccer League

July 18, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Fraser Valley Soccer League (FVSL), aimed at fostering the growth of soccer in the region and providing enhanced opportunities for local talent. As part of this collaboration, VFC will be launching a U-19 team which will play its inaugural matches in the 24/25 fall season of the FVSL Premier division, further solidifying Vancouver's commitment to youth development.

This exciting collaboration will bring together two prominent soccer organizations in the Fraser Valley of British Columbia, combining their resources and expertise to promote the development of players, coaches, and the broader soccer community. The partnership will focus on several key areas:

Player Development: VFC and FVSL will work together to create a robust pathway for aspiring soccer players, offering them access to top-tier training programs, facilities, and coaching staff. This will ensure that local talent is nurtured and given the best possible chance to succeed at higher levels of competition. The launch of Vancouver's U-19 team is a testament to this commitment, providing a crucial stepping stone for young players aiming to transition to professional soccer.

Coaching Excellence: The partnership will emphasize the importance of high-quality coaching by providing professional development opportunities for coaches within the FVSL, including workshops, seminars, and access to VFC's coaching resources, aimed at raising the standard of coaching across the region.

Community Engagement: VFC and FVSL are committed to giving back to the community and promoting the sport of soccer at the grassroots level. Together, they will organize community events, soccer clinics, and outreach programs to inspire the next generation of soccer enthusiasts.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with FVSL," said Mark Rogers, Managing Director, Vancouver FC. "This collaboration aligns with our vision of fostering a strong soccer culture in British Columbia and providing aspiring players with the pathways they need to achieve their dreams. The launch of our U-19 team is a significant step in this direction. Together, we can make a significant impact on the growth of soccer in the Fraser Valley and beyond."

Thomas Mills, Executive Director of FVSL, echoed these sentiments, "Partnering with Vancouver FC is a fantastic opportunity for our league and our players. This collaboration will open up new avenues for competitive play & growth of the league, and we look forward to working closely with VFC to elevate the soccer experience in our region. The addition of the U-19 team will be a great asset for young athletes."

The 24/25 FVSL Premier season will be Vancouver FC U-19's inaugural year in this competition. The roster will be composed of full-time players who will constantly play in the FVSL, as well as part-time players who will train with the squad throughout the season. Through this pathway, players will be exposed to potential development opportunities such as invitations to train with Vancouver's Professional First Team throughout the Canadian Premier League (CPL) season and/or sign a professional contract with VFC.

The selection process for the Vancouver FC's U-19 roster will begin at VFC's August Combine & ID camp, which will be hosted from Wednesday, Aug. 7 to Friday, Aug. 9 at Willoughby Park at the Langley Event Centre. Further information on the combine, including registration details for interested players, can be found online here.

Vancouver and FVSL will be commemorating this new partnership on Friday, July 26 at VFC's Friday Night Lights match against Cavalry FC. Fans can purchase tickets to the Eagles' final home game in July online here or in person at Gate 1 of the Langley Event Centre.

