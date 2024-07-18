Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Valour FC July 21

Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa striker Samuel Salter celebrates

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Vancouver FC) Atlético Ottawa striker Samuel Salter celebrates(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Vancouver FC)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa returns to TD Place following a convincing victory in British Colombia, as Atleti moved five points clear at the top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table. This Sunday, Valour FC returns to the capital for the final time this season (KO 2pm ET, live OneSoccer). It's Legends & Heroes, brought to you by BEYBLADE X and in support of the CHEO Foundation.

This match is an official MARVEL SUPER HERO DAY as part of the CPL partnership.

Here's everything you need to know before Sunday's match at TD Place.

Atlético Ottawa is five (5) points clear at the top of the CPL table after 14 matches in the 2024 season (8-4-2).

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético beat Vancouver FC 3-0 at Willoughby Park.

Goal(s): Ballou Tabla, Rubén del Campo and Samuel Salter.

Last time out in the CPL, Valour FC (7th place, 3-1-9) fell to a narrow 0-1 defeat at home to Cavalry FC.

Four Ottawa players have been named to the CPL 'Team of the Week' following last weekend's convincing victory away to Vancouver FC.

Nathan Ingham was awarded the 'Save of the Match' with a stunning reaction save in the first period.

Ingham has kept the second-most clean sheets this season (3).

Local defender Tyr Walker earned the first TOTW of his career following a convincing display in the heart of Atleti's backline.

Ollie Bassett is slowly returning to his scintillating best, pulling the strings in the middle of the park.

With his second goal of the season, forward Ballou Tabla completes Atlético's TOTW quartet.

Atlético Ottawa leads the league in goals scored (26) with the highest goals per match (1.86).

Atlético has taken the second most shots (140) but leads in shots on target (72) with a 51% accuracy in front of goal.

Ottawa has the second-most clean sheets (5) and the third-best defence in the league (13 goals conceded).

This is the fourth clash of the season between these two teams (all competitions) with Atlético winning all three previous encounters.

Ottawa beat Valour 2-0 in Winnipeg on June 9.

Goal(s): Ollie Bassett and Sam Salter

Defender Matteo de Brienne is suspended for this weekend's match due to yellow card accumulation (YCA).

Midfielder About Sissoko is one yellow card away from a one (1) match suspension.

Valour FC have scored the fewest goals in 2024 (12) and kept the fewest clean sheets (2).

Striker Jordan Swibel has the third most goals this season (5).

Record head-to-head (all-time): 7W-3D-6L; 25 goals scored, 21 goals conceded.

