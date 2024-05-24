Pacific FC Defender Aly Ndom Sustains Season-Ending Injury

May 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC today announced centre-back Aly Ndom suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon which will sideline him for the remainder of the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) campaign.

The season-ending injury occurred in the first minute of Pacific's match against Atlético Ottawa on Friday, May 17.

"Aly has unfortunately had his 2024 season come to an end," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "You cannot replace a player with his leadership qualities, ability and character on the field. Our group will need to give even more now in his absence on the field and our defenders will play for him each game."

"Off the field Aly is still our player, he's part of our family we have an excellent medical team and we will be with him every step of the way through-out his recovery."

Ndom, 27, of Pontoise, France is on a two-year guaranteed contract with the Tridents. As per League rules, he will be taken off Pacific's primary roster and placed on the inactive list with a season-ending injury. Pacific will receive cap relief on any compensation owed to Ndom for the remainder of the year. Ndom will not be eligible to return in 2024. Sean Young and Adonijah Reid also sustained knocks in Friday night's match but have both returned to training this week.

