Atlético Ottawa Opens North Stands this Weekend as Attendance Soars

May 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa midfielder Ollie Bassett

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Audrey Magny / Canadian Premier League) Atlético Ottawa midfielder Ollie Bassett(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Audrey Magny / Canadian Premier League)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has opened the North Stand as ticket demand soars for the Toonie Hot Dog match at TD Place this Saturday (KO 3pm ET, live on OneSoccer). Atlético is set to attract its biggest crowd this year as defending Canadian Premier League (CPL) champions Forge FC visits Ottawa.

Atleti is the only remaining CPL team undefeated this season and currently sits top of the league table (5-3-0 in all competitions). Ottawa travels to Victoria, BC, for the second leg of the Canadian Championship on Wednesday, with a place in the semi-finals to play for where they would join Forge and Major League Soccer MLS) sides Vancouver Whitecaps and Toronto FC.

The Great Glebe Garage Sale and Race Weekend are expected to attract thousands of visitors to Lansdowne, with warm weather predicted after rainy forecasts for all of Ottawa's professional sports outdoor events so far this year. Supporters at the Atlético match will also be treated to the "world famous" wiener dog race, which returns for the third time with 28 contestants thrilling the crowd at half-time.

Striker Rubén del Campo is the league's top scorer, having scored four goals in his last four starts while new midfielder Manny Aparicio continues to impress, leading the league in tackles won (18), recoveries (42) and duels won (42). He is also second for interceptions (12). Both players were named to the CPL 'Team of the Week' for the third time already this season.

Celebrate "World Football Day" (as proclaimed by the UN General Assembly) on Saturday, May 25, 2024, with OttawA,s professional soccer team. For more information on tickets please click here.

As Atlético Ottawa continues to chart further success in the capital, fans who are eager to secure their part can join the Atleti Family by purchasing their prorated Season Seat Membership with all the perks. June is the least month and full details on benefits and perks are available at atleticoottawa.club.

###

OTHER NEWS

Maple Lodge Farms (MLF) made its first delivery to Caldwell Family Centre, providing enough food to feed 1,500 low-income residents through Atlético Ottawa's primary jersey initiative. Read more here.

Fundraising for Special Olympics, Atlético Ottawa continued its community work taking part in Motionball - The Marathon of Sport. Click here to read more.

Atlético Ottawa has launched a "weather guarantee," ensuring that any new fan who has had their professional soccer experience damped by the weather, can come back and experience the Beautiful Game in all its glory.

Images from this story



Atlético Ottawa midfielder Ollie Bassett

(Audrey Magny / Canadian Premier League)

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.