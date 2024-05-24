Match Notes: VFC vs PAC - May 25

May 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC hosts the first derby of 2024 against Pacific FC on Saturday, May 25 at 3 p.m. PT.

MATCH STORYLINES:

History at (Tim) Horton's (Field): VFC registered their first road win of 2024 with their first victory in franchise history at Tim Hortons Field against FOR. Rocco Romeo scored VFC's first goal in Hamilton and Vasco Fry scored the club's first Olympico. Romeo's goal was also the fastest VFC goal scored in franchise history.

To Derby For: Saturday's match is the first Salish Sea Debry of 2024 after PAC and VFC closed out the 2023 series in a draw (2-2-0). Each derby has included a historic element including the last game at Starlight Stadium where the Eagles registered their first road victory against PAC to also earn the club's third consecutive win, the longest winning-streak in franchise history.

Celebrating B.C. Soccer: VFC's derby against PAC is a celebration of soccer in B.C. and the talent in the province. Between the two rosters, 18 players are B.C.-born (13 for VFC and five for PAC) and all but the two players have made at least one appearance for their respective teams so far this season.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.