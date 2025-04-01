Owlz Sign Southpaw Trae Robertson for 2025 Season

April 1, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed left-handed pitcher Trae Robertson for the 2025 season.

Robertson played for Owlz manager Dmitri Young and pitching coach Ray King with Mahoning Valley in the MLB Draft League in 2023. He made nine appearances, eight of which were starts, and posted a 5.93 ERA in 44 innings with 35 strikeouts.

He came to the Pioneer League in 2024 with the Great Falls Voyagers where he mostly worked out of the bullpen. He made 23 appearances last season, with a 7.71 ERA in 44 1/3 innings with 48 srtikeouts.

Robertson played college ball at Missouri before a grad transfer to Kansas State.

The southpaw said he is looking forward to being in a familiar league with some familiar faces.

"I'm excited to play for the Owlz and have another opportunity to challenge myself in the Pioneer League," Robertson said. "I'm also excited to get to do it with a familiar group of guys like Dmitri and Ray who I've been fortunate enough to play for prior to this season."

