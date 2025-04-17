Owlz Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Alain Lopez for 2025 Season
April 17, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)
Northern Colorado Owlz News Release
WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed right-handed pitcher Alain Lopez for the 2025 season.
At just 22 years old, Lopez has experience playing in Panama and his native Cuba.
He posted a 4.63 ERA, striking out 11 in 11 2/3 innings for Matanzas in 2023.
He said he is looking forward to his first opportunity in the United States with the Owlz this season.
"I am very excited to join the Owlz because it is a dream come true, an opportunity for self-improvement, and I am convinced that it will be a great step in my career," Lopez said.
