Owlz Sign First Baseman Alexis Castillo for 2024 Season

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed first baseman Alexis Castillo ahead of the 2024 season.

Castillo was selected by the Owlz after performing well in the Pioneer League's midseason tryout camp in 2023, earning himself an invite to the 2024 squad.

"Castillo is a big, tall, lanky first baseman and outfielder who showed well enough at the midseason tryouts to pick him up and invite him to camp," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said.

This season will be Castillo's first as a professional after playing six seasons of college baseball at three different Ohio schools: Oberlin, Dayton, and Baldwin-Wallace.

In those six seasons, Castillo hit .356/.424/.501 in 176 games with 15 home runs and 147 RBI.

Now, he's excited to test out his skills at the next level, in NoCo.

"I viewed the Owlz as a perfect opportunity to continue growing as a player and person," Castillo said. "I'm especially excited for the test of competing against Pioneer League pitching and to play in a beautiful new ballpark."

