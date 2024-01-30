Ten Newcomers Join the Hawks

BOISE, Idaho - Boise Hawks manager Gary Van Tol announced 10 newcomers to the 2024 roster, Tuesday.

The group includes pitchers Andrew Edwards and Ronaldo Fernandez, catchers Nich Klemp and Ben Livorsi, infielders Troy Viola and Micah Yonamine, outfielders Tyner Hughes and Oscar Serratos, Jr., and utility players Joey Kalafut and Patrick Merino.

Edwards spent three seasons in the New York Mets system before pitching for a pair of independent teams in 2023. With the Chicago Dogs of the American Association, he struck out 38 in 30 2/3 innings with a 3.82 ERA in 24 appearances. Fernandez will be making his professional debut after attending Nova Southeastern, an NCAA Division II school.

Klemp played four seasons at Portland. As a senior in 2023, he batted .390 with 31 extra-base hits and 45 RBI. Livorsi batted .298 with seven home runs and 18 RBI in 34 games for the Chicago Dogs last season.

Viola finished his collegiate career at Purdue where he batted .321 in 2022. Last season, he collected 35 RBI for the Windy City Thunderbolts of the independent Frontier League. Yonamine spent three seasons in the Philadelphia Phillies organization before homering 12 times and knocking in 53 runs for Windy City in 2023.

Kalafut recorded a .355 batting average in four seasons at NCAA Division III Edgewood and batted .301 for the East Side Diamond Hoppers in the independent United Shore Professional Baseball League last season. Serratos, Jr., began his collegiate career at Georgia Tech and finished at NCAA Division II Biola where he batted .395 with 11 home runs as a senior.

Hughes played two seasons at NAIA Cumberland. His impressive offensive numbers include a .378 career batting average with 33 home runs and 123 RBI in 97 games. Merino played in the Tampa Bay Rays system for three seasons. As a professional, he registered 22 home runs and 74 RBI in 98 games.

