Owlz Re-Sign Pitcher Dutch Landis

WINDSOR, Colo. - Right-handed pitcher Dutch Landis has signed with the Northern Colorado Owlz for the 2024 season.

Landis joined the Owlz in July of 2023 and made a dozen appearances down the stretch for NoCo. He posted a 6.17 ERA with the Owlz in 11 â  innings with eight strikeouts.

"We picked up Dutch last year with the intent to develop and see if we could figure out who he really is," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said. "He converted to a sinker/slider type, and it started to take off. Who even knows what his ceiling is?"

Among his dozen appearances for the Owlz last season, Landis recorded nine scoreless outings. He will look to continue that consistency out of the bullpen as he returns to NoCo for 2024.

"The main reason I'm coming back to NoCo for a second season is Frank," Landis said. "He's played a huge role in my development in the Pioneer League."

