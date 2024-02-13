13 Players Drafted at Pre-Season Tryout Camp

Windsor, CO - The Pioneer Baseball League, an MLB Partner League, completed its three-day Florida Tryout Camp held at Northeast Regional Park in Davenport, FL, from February 9-11.

Thirteen players were drafted from a total of 88 players who took part in the rigorous three- day skills assessment and intrasquad tryout camp, hosted in partnership with RussMatt, BaseballCloud, and Yakkertech. These partnerships facilitated the provision of cutting-edge data tracking and analytics to the scouts present and all participants throughout the camp.

Outfielder Gaylan Rutledge was selected with the first overall pick in the draft by the Boise Hawks. [See the full list of drafted players below]

"After watching Gaylen all weekend, I couldn't pass up on the opportunity to select him 1st overall. His athleticism, baseball tools and projection were too good not to give him an opportunity to develop in the Pioneer League." said Gary Van Tol, manager of the Boise Hawks.

In addition to managers and coaches from each of the 12 PBL clubs, scouts from other MLB Partner Leagues and other independent leagues were present at the camp.

"We've seen a steady increase in the talent and professionalism of the prospects at our PBL Tryout Camps and this draft class just raised that bar yet again" said Henry Hunter, Commissioner of the PBL. "I'm excited to see the competition in Arizona in April as our clubs will draft another 12 players to round out their 2024 rosters".

For more information on Pioneer League Tryout camps, and to register for the April 16-18th camp in Scottsdale, AZ, please visit https://pioneerleague.com/tryouts/2024/index

ROUND 1

1. Gaylen Rutledge, Boise Hawks (via Yolo), OF

2. Zach Lee, Rocky Mountain Vibes (via Oakland), Utility

3. Terrel Frazier, Idaho Falls Chukars, OF

4. Frank Podkul, Great Falls Voyagers, 3B

5. Nathan Gillman, Grand Junction Jackalopes, RHP

6. Damon Maynard, Northern Colorado Owlz, C

7. Bradley Burdette, Oakland Ballers (via Rocky Mountain), LHP

8. Marcus Judd, Yolo Highwheelers (via Boise) 2B

9. Enrique Cruz, Ogden Raptors, RHP

10. Austin Mora, Billings Mustangs, RHP

11. Carson McCurdy, Glacier Range Riders, OF

12. Garrett Eddy, Missoula PaddleHeads, LHP

ROUND 2

13. Bill Musser, Ogden Raptors, Utility

