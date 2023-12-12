Owlz Re-Sign Outfielder Estevan De La O

December 12, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have re-signed Estevan De La O for the 2024 season.

De La O was a rookie with the Owlz in 2023, hitting .231/.372/.373 in 134 at bats. He had four triples, three home runs and stole 11 bases in his 70 games last season.

"I really enjoyed the culture and environment of the team and organization," De La O said. "From ownership to the coaching staff, media staff and my teammates there's just a lot of great people here."

The Owlz selected De La O in the 2022 PBL Midseason Tryout and gave him an invite to Spring Training in 2023, where he earned a spot on the 2023 squad.

"You won't find a better person than De La O," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said. "I think he deserved to come back and compete."

The New Mexico native did enough with the birds in his rookie season to earn the call back for another go in 2024.

"I feel like as a team with the guys we have coming back and the new guys Skip is bringing in we have a real shot at winning it all next season," De La O said.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from December 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.