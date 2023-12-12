PBL Announces Preseason Tryout Camps

The Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) presented by TicketSmarter announced today that it will hold two preseason tryout camps in 2024.

The Florida camp will be held from February 9-11 at Northeast Regional Park in the Orlando area. The Arizona camp will again be held at Salt River Fields at the Talking Stick Resort - the spring training home of the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, AZ from April 16-18.

"We are excited to be holding two camps before the season gets started," PBL Commissioner Henry Hunter said. "These tryout camps have proven to be a very effective means for talented players to find roster spots in the Pioneer League."

The camps will be run in conjunction with DS Sports Ventures and PropsectWire, the industry's leader in baseball camp operations. The pro-style workouts will feature live batting practice, fielding evaluations, bullpen sessions, and live scrimmages. Each club will send representatives to evaluate prospects. At the end of each camp, every team will select at least one player in the PBL Draft.

The camps are open to all players 18 years and older who have fewer than three years of professional experience. Thanks to DSSV and BaseballCloud, each prospect will leave the camp with a full breakdown of their performance throughout the camp.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Pioneer League," said DS Sports Ventures president Rob Sitz. "2023 was a big first step and we have more big things on the horizon."

In 2023, over 250 players attended PBL tryout camps, and many were on PBL rosters during the season. Past tryout attendees have also gone on to be signed by MLB clubs.

For more information, visit: https://pioneerleague.com/tryouts/2024/index.

