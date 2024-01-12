Owlz Re-Sign Knockout King Dave Matthews

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have re-signed outfielder Dave Matthews ahead of the 2024 season.

The left-handed slugger led the Owlz and was tied for fifth in the Pioneer League with 22 home runs last season.

Matthews hit a robust .325/.432/.622 for the Owlz in 2023 and was named the Pioneer League's Knockout Round King after leading the league with 13 home runs in Knockout Rounds.

"Dave was an incredible asset to our club," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said. "For all purposes, he was the MVP for us in 2023."

In addition to his prodigious home run prowess, Matthews contributed 17 doubles and 17 stolen bases.

The Central Connecticut State product is expecting even more out of his return to NoCo in 2024.

"Coming back to Northern Colorado was a no-brainer for me," Matthews said. "There is a winning culture in NoCo. But most importantly I'm excited to be back with the guys and our coaches. I am extremely grateful for this game, and another opportunity to play in front of the fans in Windsor. I'm looking forward to bringing home some hardware."

