Idaho Falls Chukars Announce New Manager

January 12, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Idaho Falls, Idaho - The Idaho Falls Chukars announced Thursday afternoon that Troy Percival has been hired as the next manager of the team. Percival will join Bob Milacki, returning as pitching coach, and Billy Butler, returning as bench coach, on the Chukars coaching staff.

Percival brings additional Major League playing experience to the Chukars coaching staff, which has been a staple of the team since the move to the MLB Partner League format prior to the 2021 season. Percival replaces Dave Clark, who was announced in December as the 2024 first base coach of the Houston Astros.

Prior to his hire by the Idaho Falls Chukars Percival played 14 seasons in Major League Baseball, accumulating 358 saves which ranks thirteenth all-time. Most recently Percival was the head coach at his alma mater UC Riverside from 2014 to 2020.

"We are very excited to add Troy Percival to our team", said Chukars General Manager of Baseball Operations Chris Hall, "we all believe Troy's experience playing at the highest levels and recruiting high level players at the division one college level will help put together a team that Idaho Falls can be proud of."

The Idaho Falls Chukars 2024 regular season will begin May 21 against the Missoula Paddleheads. Season tickets are on-sale now at Melaleuca Field.

