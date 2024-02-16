Owlz Re-Sign First Baseman Jackson Coutts for 2024

WINDSOR, Colo. - First baseman Jackson Coutts has signed with the Northern Colorado Owlz for the 2024 season.

Coutts was a standout for the Owlz in 2023, hitting .381/.453/.644 with 18 home runs and 89 RBI. His 89 RBI tied an Owlz franchise record and his 126 hits set a new Owlz single-season record in 2023.

"Jackson's one of our leaders and will continue to be a big part of our lineup, both offensively and defensively," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said.

Coutts hit three of his 18 home runs last season in a 19-18 Owlz win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on August 30. It was the first three-homer game for an Owlz player since the move to NoCo.

The left-handed havoc-wreaker is ready to run it back with the Owlz in 2024.

"I feel so lucky to have the opportunity to come back to Northern Colorado for another year," Coutts said. "Frank took a chance on me and I owe him for it because my experience with this club and my teammates has been one of the best in my career. My main goal is to bring a championship to Windsor. I'd like to help make the Owlz a team that fans can be proud of and excited about along the way."

